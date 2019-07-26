By Jennifer Okundia

Social media has always found a way to create bad blood between celebrities one way or the other, sometimes it is comparing actors with each other and another times it’s about artistes.

Between Wizkid and Davido, who sings better? between Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage who has more international recognition, between Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, who’s the best rapper, Burna Boy and Davido who is the African giant and the list is endless.

These comparisons brings about fights, envy, enmity, depression, competition and even bitterness. Some are able to overlook these actions and see it as childish while others jump on the bandwagon and start to drag each other to the ends of the earth.

StarBoy label boss – Wizkid and No 1 African bad girl Tiwa Savage were both featured on DJ Spinall’s ”Dis Love” which dropped yesterday and is already no 4 on trending with over 300,000 views in less than 48 hours.

Beyonce recently also featured Wizkid on her ”Brown Skin Girl” track and this single act has got the world talking. Wizzy as the 29 year old is fondly called sees this hate coming as a result of his success, a quote he picked from his boss Banky W.

Davido’s ”Blow My Mind” featuring Chris Brown is officially out today, some fans think the song is trash and the collaboration came as a result of Wizkid’s feature on Queen B’s Lion King: The Gift album in order to pepper Wizkid, since OBO was exempted from the ”Love Letter To Africa” by Mrs Carter.

This ranting doesn’t look like it is ever going to stop, so enjoy your weekend with some tweets carefully selected for your reading pleasure.

So because Wizkid sang brown skin Girl, Davido now went and featured Chris Brown.

It's a BROWNING season people!!! 😀😀#thinkaboutIt pic.twitter.com/ebZ22OXYQ7 — Oyi' Idoma✌ (@AjogiAbraham1) July 26, 2019

Some said Wizkid brought back the dying music career of Beyonce to life and I laughed but they never said Drake brought the dying music career of Wizkid back to life then. Hypocrisy is very badt.

Don't compare if you don't know how to & don't jump in to any bandwagon. BE GUIDED pic.twitter.com/2YJVEXcdZS — I Z U 🚶#BBNaija (@Izumichaels_Iam) July 26, 2019

In case you are still wondering why wizkid doesn't react to hate post about him…Here's your answer …..So y'all should keep making him Happy😀😀……#wizkid @wizkidayo 💗💕💖💞 pic.twitter.com/Rqo0yubaqr — ST🌟Rgirl⭐️ (@Ayomide_Han2) July 26, 2019

This song shows that wizkid brown skin verse was not written by him pic.twitter.com/AXwEcYvxcE — C. R. E. E. D (@Digitz_official) July 26, 2019

I am not a Wizkid fan neither am I a fan of Davido but tbh, this "Blow my mind" is Over hyped

Moral Lesson: Empty barrels make the loudest noise.

Don't make noise about your hardwork, your SUCCESS will do the shouting. — your father's father (@omooba_adeyemii) July 26, 2019

