The National Assembly and State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia, on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Mr John Mike-Abdul of the PDP challenging the election of Sen. Godiya Akwashiki of the APC, representing Nasarawa North Senatorial Zone.

Delivering judgment, Mrs Iboro Ukpanah, a member of the three-man panel of the tribunal, held that the petitioner’s case lacked merit.

Ukpanah held that the evidence before the tribunal were not admissible in the eye of the law.

Speaking to newsmen after the judgment, Counsel to Akwashiki , Oludare Akanbi, said:” it is a victory for democracy and for the electorate who voted for Sen. Akwashiki during the election.”

NAN reports that on Feb 27, INEC declared Akwashiki, the former deputy speaker of the House of Assembly winner with 54,104 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mike-Abdul of the PDP, who polled 48,133 votes.

The candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, Sam Allu scored 15,788 votes.

