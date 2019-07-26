Officials said on Friday that Federal authorities removed a Bronx man off an airplane bound for the Middle-East after learning the suspected terrorist sympathiser was going to join the Taliban.

The man was pulled off a Qatar Airways plane at JFK Airport just before it was about to take off, sources with knowledge of the case said.

Federal investigators and Port Authority police grab the man off the plane, the sources said.

No charges were immediately filed against the Bronx resident, who was brought to Manhattan federal court, sources said.

The man had been flagged as a possible terrorist sympathiser, who had plans to join the Taliban.

Federal officials brought him in for questioning after he decided to fly to the Middle East.

