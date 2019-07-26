American Jamaican superstar singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer KiSean Paul Anderson, known professionally as Sean Kingston, releases the remix of his recent tune titled “Peace Of Mind“.

This one is a bit different from the first version as he features different set of artistes but Davido remains in the cut, alongside British rapper/singer, and Burna Boy’s girlfriend Stefflon Don and also American superstar, Trey Songz.

The record is housed under his forthcoming project ‘Made In Jamaica‘ EP which is expected to be out on stores shortly. Production credit goes to LTTB, Mantras Beats, Itsashleetho and Neenyo.

