By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command have paraded two suspected robbers who specialised in using grinded pepper to snatch motorcycle (okada) from their owners.

The suspects, Olatunbosun Ogunleye and Titilope Fadimu were also alleged to have raped female students of ICT Polytechnic, Isara, Remo, Ogun State, after robbing them of their possessions.

The duo were said by have stormed the residents of the students, robbed them of their belongings and subsequently raped them.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi who made this known while parading the two suspects, with 12 others at the police headquarter in Eleweran, Abeokuta, said the suspects specialised in snatching motorcycles, among others.

Oyeyemi said that the robbers were suspected motorcycle snatchers who used grinded pepper to dispossess Okada riders of their motorcycles.

According to the police PRO, the suspects would ask a bike rider to take them through a route well known to them but that when they got to a narrow path, they would trick the rider to stop and then pour the pepper on his face and rob him of his motorcycle.

“Also We are able to apprehend some criminals in a couple of weeks ago; those criminals apprehended range from cultists armed robbery, rapists as well as those who are dealing on illicit drugs and other heinous crime.

“In fact, we have about 14 of them. We have some of them who robbed the student of ICT Polytechnic, Sapade. After robbing the students, they still forcefully had carnal knowledge of them the two of them have been apprehended and are in the custody of the police, ” he added.

But the two suspects denied the allegation of rape leveled against them by the police, saying that they were robbers who specialized in motorcycle snatching.

While confessing their crime to journalists, one of the suspects, Ogunleye said that they were not rapists but were fond of snatching motorcycles from their owners.

“We started to steal motorcycle because somebody stole my motorcycle. We are not rapists and we didn’t go and rape any student, we only steal motorcycle,” he said.

