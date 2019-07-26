Founder and Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche has delivered verdict on employers of labour owing workers salaries or paying them poorly.

Enenche, in one of his sermons, lamented that there were places in this country where university graduates were being paid N20,000 or N40,000.

He said as bad as this was, some were still owing salaries, saying that if such workers would curse them with empty stomach, such curse would take effect.

“There are places in this country where (university) graduates are still paid N20,000 ($60) or N40,000 ($120) monthly. If you pay peanuts, monkeys will work for you.

“Not to talk of those owing salaries for months. If you can’t pay a worker, do the work yourself. If you can’t pay a driver, drive yourself.

“Anybody you cannot pay, you don’t need their services. If a worker on empty stomach curses an employer, the curse will catch,” he said.

