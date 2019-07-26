The Ogun Government on Friday pledged necessary support to Adire traders whose shops were affected during the demolition exercise for road construction by the immediate past administration at Itoku area of Abeokuta.

Mr Jagunmolu Omoniyi, the Special Adviser on Housing to the Governor, made the pledge during a tour of the market.

Omoniyi, while addressing the traders, said his visit was in response to their petitions to the state government.

He assured them of government’s continued support with a view to enhancing their businesses in order to boost economic activities in the state.

“Traders whose shops were affected during the demolition exercise for the road construction by the last administration will be adequately accommodated during allocation of shops at the new Adire Mall.

“I am here on the governor’s mandate and we will definitely look into the matter with a view to compensating them.

” We will not tolerate injustice. We will call stakeholders to a round-table to make the process transparent.

“Let me assure you that government will neither be biased nor partial as allocation will be done on merit.

“Terms and conditions will be spelled out and everybody will be happy,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, Mr Bosun Oyalowo, commended the governor’s aide for the visit.

Oyalowo urged the government to expedite action on the allocation to enable the traders return to business.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

