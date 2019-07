Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye on Friday asked Festus Keyamo, SAN, to recite the second stanza of the National Anthem.

Melaye asked the question when Keyamo was being screened for ministerial position by the Senate.

“I know you to be intellectually mobile, I want you to recite the second stanza of the national anthem,” he said.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, however, saved Keyamo by overruling Melaye’s request.

