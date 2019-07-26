Dr Osagie Ehanire, the ministerial nominee from Edo and former Minister of State for Health has called on the lawmakers and other individuals to support further developments of Primary Health Care(PHC) centres in the country.

Osagie made the call on Friday when he appeared before the Senate for the screening of his reappointment as a minister.

Osagie said although the primary health care was now receiving funding from government, more logistic support was needed to deliver services to Nigerians.

He listed the areas that required support to include provision of water, solar power and staff quarters for the health centres across the country.

The nominee also called for the channelling of more funds into PHC, noting that there were more challenges in the PHC than the tertiary health centres.

He decried a situation where an estimated $1 billion ended as capital flight on oversee treatments annually.

He also noted that the National Agency For Drugs and Foods Administration (NAFDAC) under the supervision of the ministry had destroyed substantial fake drugs across the country.

He said the ministry had also improved the immunisation of children and polio vaccination in the last four years.

Osagie was however asked to take a bow after attempting some questions.

Similarly, the nominee from Plateau state, Mrs Pauline Tallen was also asked to take a bow by the senate..

