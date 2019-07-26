Magistrate A.J. Egbe, who did not take the plea of Mohammed for want of jurisdiction, ordered the police to return the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutor.
Egbe, remanded the defendant in Keffi Prison and adjourned the matter until Aug. 20, for further mention.
The Prosecution Counsel Mr A.E.Ajayi, told the court that the case was reported by one Mr Bulus Joseph, who resides at Zone III Police Station Abuja, on July 16.
Ajayi alleged that the defendant inflicted grievous injuries of the complainant during an altercation.
The prosecutor said that during police investigation the defendant confessed in a written statement that he committed the offence.
He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 245 of the Penal Code
See his face like what i don’t know. They should as a matter of urgency throw him inside jail. Meanwhile we are still running our Pepper Dem Promo on CloudBet! Stand a chance to win N5,000 when you stake N500 & above. Visit: https://cloudbetng.bet place a bet, You Win Even If Your Game Cut.