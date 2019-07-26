Senator Gbemisola Saraki from Kwara, former deputy governor of Plateau state, Paulen Tallen are among the ministerial nominees to face the grilling of the Nigerian Senate today.

Others as announced by Senate President Ahmed Lawan are Goody Jeddy-Agba (Cross River), Muhammdu Dingyadi (Sokoto) and Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa).

Also to appear today are former minister of state for health Dr Osagie Ehanire (Edo), former minister of state for aviation, Hadi Sirika (Kaduna) and former justice minister Abubakar Malami (Kebbi).

So far 24 of the 43 nominees have gone through the ritual, dominated by ‘bow and go’.

The Senate had said it may seat at the weekend to ensure the clearance of all the nominees.

