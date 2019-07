Instagram has been actively trending for the word ‘Nor Nor‘ with comic act Broda Shaggi as the frontliner. To surprise the fans, he decided to drop a new single with the word.

This new output serves as Broda Shaggi’s fourth official single for the year. It follows the release of his previous single ‘Serere‘.

The banging track was produced by Tuzi, mixed and mastered by raving sound engineer, Swaps.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp