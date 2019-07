The May/June 2019 West African School Certificate Examination results have been released.

The examination body, West African Examination Council said today.

Head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu gave the hint about the release on Thursday.

“Candidates who are not indebted to the council will be able to access and check their results online, using the result checker PIN on their smart identity cards used during the conduct of the examination,” he said.

