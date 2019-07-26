The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has announced the interception of logistic network of Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Northeast by troops of 159 Task Force Battalion.

A statement by the Spokesperson for ONSA, Mr Danjuma Reuben, on Thursday in Abuja disclosed this.

Rueben said the breakthrough was recorded by the troops on July 23 along Gubio – Damasak road as part of ongoing counter-insurgency operations in Northeast Nigeria.

He explained that the troops also seized two Toyota Hilux pick up vans conveying illicit logistics items belonging to the insurgent group.

“On searching the vehicles, several illicit items including intoxicants, alcohol drinks in several plastics, large quantity of sex enhancing drugs, among others were found.

“These items were concealed in 16 cartons clearly marked Honey Well Macaroni to beat security checks.

“The drivers of the vehicles disclosed that they were directed to deliver the items at Gudumbali village, believed to be exchange point for illicit goods where it will be conveyed to ISWAP leadership in the Lake Chad.

“The interception of the illicit drugs by the troops, particularly the large quantity of sex enhancing drugs, demonstrates high level of sexual abuse perpetrated by ISWAP against vulnerable women,” he said.

The ONSA spokesperson said the development had exposed the false propaganda of ISWAP that claimed to practise genuine form of Islam.

“This has exposed the false propaganda of ISWAP which claim to practise genuine form of Islam on the surface, while legalising the use of intoxicants through its actions in contradiction of Islamic jurisprudence,” he said.

According to him, ISWAP, which remains faceless with no defined frontier has targeted civilian population and humanitarian workers and business interests in the Northeast.

“Like their foreign affiliates, ISWAP is driven by violent and extremist ideology.

“Many young women and girls have been sexually exploited by ISWAP, subjecting them to psychological trauma including using them as human shields or front-line combatants in their violent activities.

“ISWAP is committing crimes against humanity, including violence to life and person, outrages personal dignity and humiliating and degrading treatment, crimes of sexual violence like rape, sexual slavery, forced pregnancy and other acts of sexual violence.

“The Nigerian security forces will continue to intensify efforts in intelligence gathering in order to secure all the captives, including girls and women who are still in the custody of extremist and terrorist groups in the country,” he said.

