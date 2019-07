Bad things has a tendency to trend faster the good ones!

Stars abandoned Instagram for 40 year old Nigerian producer, film director and actress Genevieve Nnaji after she uploaded a sensual photo of her wearing a black bikini.

”Aiyetoro and Jenifa’s Diary” producer Funke Akindele took to social media to photoshop her face into the lovely picture of ”Lion Heart” director.

This might possibly soon become a trend or challenge on social media. Let us know what you think.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp