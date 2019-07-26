Controversial former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed the greatest obstacles to the liberation of the South from northern hegemony and bondage.

Fani-Kayode, in series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Friday said the greatest obstacles were the Yoruba that hated Igbo; the Igbo that hated the Yoruba; the southern minorities that hated the Igbo and Yoruba and the Igbo and Yoruba that hated southern minorities.

“Southern unity is a fundamental pre-requisite to southern emancipation. Without the former, you cannot achieve the latter.

“Our greatest enemies are not the northerners or their Fulani masters but the southern fool that is filled with hate and malice for his fellow southerner,” he said.

