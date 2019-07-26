A former Executive Director in the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Chief Jide Adebayo, and eight other distinguished personalities were on Friday honoured with meritorious awards by the Nigeria Union of Tailors (NUT), Omu-Aran chapter in Kwara.

The Chairman of the Chapter, Mr James Afolayan, said that the awardees were honoured for their contributions to the growth, progress and development of the union and Omu-Aran community.

According to Afolayan, the award was given in recognition of their personal sacrifice, diligence, community service as well as service to humanity.

“No personal contribution toward uplifting the standard of our union and its members and the community will ever go unrecognised by the union.

“We hope such recognition will spur the awardees to do more for others to emulate their outstanding contributions,” he said.

Afolayan, who praised the contribution of some of the union’s pioneer leaders, also solicited for financial support toward the completion of the union’s building still under construction.

He specifically thanked the state executive of the union for its support in actualising the vision and mission of the chapter.

Adebayo, a patron of Omu-Aran chapter of the union and representative of the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, praised the union for its foresight.

He donated an undisclosed amount toward the union’s project and urged members to be more dedicated and abide by its rules and regulations.

“We will continue to pray for you and at the same give you the required moral and financial support in realising your aims and objectives,” he said.

Mr Raheem Olawuyi, another awardee and member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, promised to assist in training and retraining of the members.

Olawuyi, represented by his Personal Assistant, Abdulganiyu Abdulsalam, described the union as an integral part of improving the socio-economic development of the area.

“Whatever it will cost to ensure that members of the union receive adequate training to improve will be given the desired priority,” he said.

Other awardees were Dr Tajudeen Adeyemo, Chief Medical Director, Adeyemo Hospital, Omu-Aran and Mr Gbenga Makanjuola, former Deputy Chief of Staff to the former Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki among others.

Each of the awardees was presented with certificate at a ceremony to mark the official presentation of certificate to the newly elected Omu-Aran chapter executive by the state NUT.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

