Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus is currently holidaying and having fun in Seville, Spain.

The Yoruba movie actress, who will turn 36 on 7 September, 2019 shared a picture of her in Seville, Spain on her Instagram page on Friday.

She was decked in light wears for the Summer in Spain. Badmus, no doubt, is enjoying herself, having left her busy acting schedule in Nigeria.

Badmus wrote on her page: “I FINALLY FIGURED OUT MY BODY TYPE……..IT’S HOURGLASS WITH EXTRA MINUTES……..Summer2019.”

The actress studied at the University of Ibadan where she bagged a degree in Theatre Arts and then Lagos State University where she graduated with an M.Sc degree in Economics.

Eniola’s career in acting professional started in the year 2000, until in 2008 when she shot to recognition upon starring in two Yoruba films titled Jenifa and Omo Ghetto. Both movies are instrumental to her rise in the Nigeria entertainment industry which has since seen her star as both lead and supporting actress in several Yoruba and English films.

