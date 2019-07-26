The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Kano Zonal Office, on Thursday arraigned one Abubakar Suleiman before Justice Dije Aboki of the Kano State High Court on a one-count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation of funds.

The complainant alleged that the suspect claimed to have a contract for feeding members of the National Youth Service Corps in Jigawa State, and approached her to sponsor the project with agreement to pay her 40 percent of the profit.

It was further alleged that the defendant collected money from her in order to render some other services and to make some purchases on her behalf. The total money fraudulently collected by the defendant for various reasons alluded, amounted to N13,800,000.

However, neither the services nor the purchases were made. The contract for the feeding of corps members also turned out to be false.

The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the charge against him.

Counsel for the EFCC, Sadiq Hussaini, thereafter asked the court for a date for hearing.

Defence counsel, Mustapha Mustapha, moved the bail application for the defendant.

While adjourning to October 21, 2019 for “hearing”, Justice Aboki granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5million and two reliable sureties in like sum, one of whom should either be of Grade Level 15 and above in the Kano State Civil Service, in the alternative one of the sureties should have a landed property within the jurisdiction of the Court who shall deposit the title document with the court registry.

The sureties are to also depose to an affidavit of means and provide two passport photographs. The verification of the sureties to be done by the court registry.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

