French DJ and record producer from Paris William Sami Étienne Grigahcine, known professionally as DJ Snake, features Nigeria’s very own African Giant, Burna Boy on a new single entitled “No Option“.

The song comes off his newly released album which he titled ‘Carte Blanche‘, the 16th track off the amazing project. The star-studded album consist of 17 wonderful tracks, including collaborations with high-profile artistes from different parts of the world.

The album features Burna Boy, J Balvin, 21 Savage, Cardi B, Offset, Selena Gomez, Tyga, Gucci Mane, Bryson Tyler, Sheck Wes and many others.

On this Reggae influenced joint, Burna Boy proves once again that he is really the African Giant he claims to be without any doubt.

