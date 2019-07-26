Four Turkish nationals kidnapped in Kwara State, Central Nigeria have regained freedom.

Security sources in Nigeria said they were rescued on Friday during an operation.

They were kidnapped on 22 July, 2019 in Kwara State. They are: Yasin Colak, 33; Senerapal, 40; Ergun Yurdakul, 35; and Seyit Keklik, 25.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, received the men on Friday at the Police Headquarters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The four, who are construction workers, were kidnapped by gunmen at a bar in Kwara State on a Saturday night.

The victims were said to be working with the Instabul Concrete Limited in Gbale.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

