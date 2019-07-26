Talented YBNL recording artiste and songwriter Fireboy DML, has just served us his previously released track which he titles “You“.

The fact that Fireboy has experienced overwhelming growth over the last few months after the release of his breakthrough single ‘Jealous‘ which served as the pacesetter for his musical career cannot be ignored.

His previous single ‘What If I Say‘ is currently doing well too, doing massive numbers on digital platforms and topping radio charts.

This tune is about thanking fans for supporting his music. Check it out.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

