World renowned video streaming platform, YouTube has conferred on Nigeria’s Mama Africa, and award winning singer and performer Yemi Alade the honorary Golden Play Button for reaching one million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

The YouTube Global team who are currently on a visit in Africa have been meeting key players in the Pan-African region to honour them for adding digital value to the growth and development of digital music.

Yemi who recently collaborated with American singer Beyoncé on her most recent album “The Lion King: The Gift“, received the award from YouTube during a grand ceremony, barely one month after becoming the first female Afro-pop/Afrobeats artiste to garner over one million YouTube subscribers. Yemi Alade is currently gearing up to release her fourth studio album titled “Woman of Steel”

On social media, she wrote:

THIS IS HOW I FEEL 🤦‍♀️1 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS IN 6 YEARS 🥂🍾🍾

Alot of people ask me what the secrets to success is and I have had several answers to that question but I recently realised that the most correct answer is Gratitude.

Invest every single day of your life for a minimum of 3 years with every atom of gratitude AS your foundation and success can very easily become your “BESTFRIEND”🥂

And as a Living and practicing musical Artist ; I give gratitude to myself for believing in every odd irregular idea I ever had even when it seemed weird or popularly uncool…eg wearing my infamous big hairstyles 🍍and saying things like ” ayakata ” or Living the undiluted life of MamaAfrica and just generally being my True self unapologetically,I say thank you to everyone that let me be me. 🙋‍♂️

As a business woman. I want to thank Mr taiye Aliyu CEO effyzzie music group @taiyealiyu for teaching me the Number One rule of Entrepreneurship ; ” Invest in yourself so others can Invest in you” .

As an established brand having toured the world many times, it shows the world is truly entertained 💃💃

I say thank you to all the producers I have worked with, Philkeys, Selebobo, Egarboi, Djcoublon, Klem, Thelma, Video Directors: Clarence Peters, Gambit, Ovie, the entire @effyzziemusicgroup team ; Mr taiye Aliyu, Mr koribo Harrison, Onazi Ogaba, Toyin Ajayi, Gideon,Ogagus, International reps Mrs Rebecca and Mr AdeSope, My immediate family Mrs Helen, Bola and Seyi Alade.💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞

To all the Designers, Fashion stylists, Dancers, hairstylists, makeup artists Crew members world wide…I couldnt have made quality content without you…💞👗👔💥💭🥾👑💄💫 To my fans world wide …my sole purpose is to SERVE you with this talent of mine.

I thank you and I thank God for you… 💦💦 lets make ONE MILLION SUBSCRIBERS 100 million 😛😛😛💣 And for your time thank you for reading till the end💗💗 I must have skipped some names and I’m sorry.I’m just so excited💃💃

YouTube is an American video-sharing website headquartered in San Bruno, California. Three former PayPal employees—Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim—created the service in February 2005. Google bought the site in November 2006 for US$1.65 billion; YouTube now operates as one of Google’s subsidiaries.

