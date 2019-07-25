The 2006 X Factor winner, Leona Lewis will marry her partner Dennis Jauch in a ‘fairytale Italian wedding’ after flying in from their home in California.

The two have been in a relationship for 9 years.

Leona got together with Dennis in 2010, when he was performing as a back-up dancer to the singer.

After eight years of dating, Dennis finally popped the question while he was holidaying with Leona in Puerto Rico last summer.

With the ceremony looming, a source told The Sun that “madly in love” Leona is “so excited to get hitched this weekend.”

It has been reported that the wedding will be a ‘no expense spared’ day and Leona has “flown their nearest and dearest out to Italy for the ceremony.”

Joining their families in Italy will be friends of the couple from both sides of the Atlantic.

The source continued: “Because they live in the States, their friends and family don’t all get to meet up much, so it’s going to be a really special day.”

