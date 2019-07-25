The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday arraigned five internet fraudsters before Justice N.E. Maha of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

They include, Efe Obed, Igwe Ajoku, Ifeanyi Godwin, Solomon Chimaobi and Egekone Emeka.

They were charged with different counts bordering on cheating and impersonation, offences contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(ii) of the Penal Code, Law of the Federation of Nigeria 1990 and punishable under the same Act.

Based on the weight of evidence gathered against them, they all opted to enter a plea bargain with the prosecution.

Subsequently, they pleaded “guilty” to the charges filed against them.

The prosecution further confirmed to the court the plea bargain agreement with the defence, which was duly signed by both parties, and urged the court to convict and sentence them based on the terms of the agreement entered.

Justice Maha, however, asked the counsel to bring the receipt of the transaction and other necessary document for proper record keeping.

Counsel for the EFCC, Maryam Ahmed, also applied for a date to review the facts of the cases as requested by the judge.

The trial judge, thereafter, adjourned to August 2, 5, and 6, 2019 and ordered that Godwin, Egekone, and Obed should be remanded in prison, while Ajoku and Chimaobi should be remanded in EFCC custody.

