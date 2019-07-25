Coleen, the wife of former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has posted a lovely picture with her husband days after call girl Helen Wood apologised for having a threesome with Rooney.

Helen said she had a threesome with Rooney while Coleen was pregnant in 2010.

She told Sunday People: Coleen “didn’t deserve anything,” after Helen was joined by fellow “escort girl” Jenny Thompson while Coleen was pregnant with the couple’s first son Kai.

32-year-old said that now she has ‘grown-up’, she is truly sorry for what happened.

She said: “I am sorry to Coleen, she didn’t deserve anything.

“I used to have a really pig-headed attitude towards the situation.

“I used to say ‘If she wants to stick with him that’s her own fault’.

“Now I’m a bit older, I’m like, she’s just a mum who wants to be with her family, leave the girl alone.

“We all know a woman who puts up with a cheat. It’s unfortunate that hers is used as entertainment.”

Everything seems calm in the Ronney’s camp after he was granted a ‘mental and physical break’ by his club (DC United).

The 33-year-old former England captain is now in UK with his family.

See the picture shared by Coleen below:

