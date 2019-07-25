Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo was caught on video with a huge python wrapped round her neck on set.

Ogbodo is playing the role of Snake Girl ‘Azummiri’ in a movie that will soon hit the public, ‘Udene.’

She posted videos of herself on set with a huge live python wrapped round her neck.

She wrote: “This my Python is not obeying me here, its not used to me yet. I’m on set guys, playing the Snake Girl AZUMMIRI in this wonderful one of a kind epic movie #UDENE, facilitated and produced by my girl @omannadi for @kenomatv , Directed by @ernestobimindset the Baba of Extraordinary imagery. UDENE is going to wow you guys.

Stay tuned for more Pics and videos of Azummiri and her Python.”

Watch video here:

She posted another photo on her Instagram and said “The making Of UDENE. My expression in this picture explains a lot. This PYTHON is FREAKING Heavy and here it took a piss on my hands, it was so gross and the pee smells so Bad. But as the Goddess (Azummiri the Snake Girl) herself, the Python knows I am her master, she had to behave”

In another video on her Instagram, she said: “I’m not called the GODDESS for nothing. See me controlling a real python Haaaaaa!. IGBO FILMS are more daring this days guys !!!!!! Let’s keep supporting the culture.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

