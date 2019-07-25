Two persons were confirmed dead on Thursday when an articulated truck crushed a tricycle in Onitsha, Anambra.

Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr Kumapayi Ayodele, said the incident occurred at about 10.45 a.m. along Obodoukwu Road, off Onitsha-Owerri Expressway.

He said that a Mercedes Benz truck and a tricycle with Reg. No. HTE 143 QL were involved in the incident, adding that one person sustained injuries in the accident.

It was gathered that the accident occurred when a 40-feet container being conveyed by the articulated vehicle fell off and landed on the tricycle at a bad portion of the road.

“The trailer was trying to manoeuver the pot holes along the road when the container suddenly fell on the ‘keke’

“Heavy rain was falling then. It was a horrible sight to behold.

“It is unfortunate that the government allowed the road to be in a bad state for long and has resulted in the death of innocent lives,” an eyewitness said.

Ayodele said that five persons – four males and a female – were involved in the crash and that two deaths were recorded.

He said that remains of the dead had been deposited at a morgue in the town and that the injured had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

The FRSC official attributed the incident to bad road and loss of control by the articulated vehicle driver, adding that the driver and his motor boy did not sustain any injury.

Ayodele added that the obstruction caused by the accident had been cleared “with the help of Julius Berger’s tow truck, the Police, ATMA and Red Cross”.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

