The Nigerian Senate continued the screening of ministerial nominees presented to the upper chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari for approval on Thursday, with the confirmation of some nominees.

Those screened as a 1.40pm on Thursday and confirmed were former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva; Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi from Kano State; Mustafa Baba Shehuri from Borno State; Abubakar Aliyu of Yobe State and Ramatu Tijani from Kogi State.

The first nominee screened for the day was Mustafa Baba Shehuri from Borno State. he was asked to take a bow and go after a few comments were made concerning him by some lawmakers.

The next nominee was Abubakar Aliyu, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Yobe State. He also took a bow and left after giving a little biography of himself.

Despite not being a former lawmaker, he enjoyed the privilege to take a bow and leave without being questioned. This was after the Senate President pointed out that he is a competent nominee and should be allowed to take a bow and go.

The nominee screened was Major General Magashi. He was asked by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege what he would do differently if he found himself to serve in the capacity of Defence Minister.

He was also asked how he would tackle the challenge of banditry and insecurity if he found himself in the position of Defence Minister.

In response, he told the Senate that if he was confirmed as Minster and he found himself in the position of Defence Minister, he would ensure that rules were obeyed, procedures were followed and things were done in an appropriate manner.

The next nominee was former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva. He told the House about his exploits as a former governor and that he initiated the amnesty programme.

He was also asked to take a bow and go after the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe said Sylva should be made to enjoy the privilege as a former governor and former member of Bayelsa House of Assembly.

Also screened was Ramatu Tijani from Kogi State. She made a brief presentation, telling the Senate about herself. She also spoke concerning the less privileged and that of the girl child. She promised not to let the womenfolk down and the whole House generally if confirmed as Minister.

She was also asked to bow and go after the Minority Leader, Abaribe said she should be allowed to go because the House is gender-sensitive and supportive of women.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

