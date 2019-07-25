A Sharia Court ll sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Thursday ordered a man, Rabo Adamu, to produce documents in court that will show that he was the son of late Adamu Audu, who died in 2012.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, adjourned the case until Aug. 1, for further hearing.

The complainants, Zainab Adamu, Jackson and John Francis, who all reside at Kaduna State, dragged Rabo to the court for claiming to be the son of their late uncle, Audu and claiming his property.

Nasir also ordered Adamu to produce witnesses who can prove his claims of being the rightful heir to late Adamu Audu on the adjourned date.

Zainab who spoke on behalf of the other complainants told the court that before his death, their uncle did not tell them that he had another son.

”My uncle showed me where he kept the documents to his house.

”We shared our uncle’s property according to Islamic laws. Later in 2014, Rabo, surfaced saying he was my uncle’s sons and that we left him out of the property sharing.

”In June, we discovered that Rabo had broken the padlocks and moved into a house belonging to us”, Zainab alleged.

