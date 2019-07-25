The Plateau House of Assembly has decried the paucity of qualified doctors in General Hospitals across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

This followed a motion at Thursday’s plenary by Mr Dasun Peter (APC/Pankshin North), lamenting the total absence of qualified medical personnel in most of the secondary health institutions in the state.

According to him, one of the primary functions of government is the provision of functional and well-equipped healthcare services that would ensure a healthy citizenry.

“Mr Speaker, you will agree with me that the growth of any society depends on how healthy its citizens are, unfortunately, there is shortage, in most cases total absence of qualified doctors at the general hospitals in the state.

“For instance, the general hospital in Pankshin established since 1976 is today facing inadequate medical doctors and other medical personnel.

“The obstetrics, pediatrics and gynecology departments of the hospital are not functional. This has rendered the hospital, a secondary health institution, incapacitated.

“I, therefore, call on this House to resolve to call on the state government to as a matter of urgency address this abnormality in order to boost the well being of patients,” he said.

The motion elicited many contributions from members of the assembly.

The Speaker of the assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, urged the state government to urgently recruit qualified doctors in order to meet the health needs of the people at the rural areas.

