The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) have impounded 21 vehicles and arrested nine drivers for driving against traffic (one-way).

The enforcement team of the Agency, led by the Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi impounded the 21 vehicles and arrested 9 drivers around ‘Cele’ and ‘Iyana-Isolo’ bus-stops along Oshodi-Mile 2 expressway.

Egbeyemi disclosed that there had been serious complaints from motorists and residents that activities of one-way drivers were causing serious traffic gridlock on daily basis along that axis.

According to the Chairman “these 21 one-way impounded vehicles and 9 arrested drivers ran into our enforcement team while we were returning from demolition exercise at Eric Moore and Orile-Iganmu along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“Honestly speaking, it is painful that with high level of enlightenment campaigns and several warnings by the government, motorists, including private car owners can still be driving against flow of traffic in such a long magnitude, thereby blocking on-coming vehicles to a stand still at Iyana-Isolo.”

Egbeyemi, however, advised other remaining 12 drivers who were at large to immediately report to the Agency for prosecutions.

Meanwhile, the nine arrested drivers were arraigned before Magistrate Salau Omobola of the Lagos State Mobile Court for driving in the direction prohibited by law (one-way) punishable under Part (III) item 27 of the ‘Transport Sector’ of Lagos State 2018.

Magistrate Omobola pronounced outright forfeiture of their vehicles to the state government after the defendants (drivers) admitted guilt to the one-way traffic offence charged against them.

As part of the judgement, the court also pronounced a ’20-hour Community Service’ as additional punishment for the drivers.

According to the Magistrate, vehicles forfeited to the government include (Acura car APP 39 EX), (Toyota Hilux KSF 374 DH), (Nissan Small bus KJA 646 XT), (Peugeot APP 437 FN), (LT Volkswagen bus JJJ 822 XT), (Volkswagen ‘T4 bus’ KTU 169 XJ), (Volkswagen KRD 438 XL), (Volkswagen bus EKY 946 FT) and (KRD 793 XT).

