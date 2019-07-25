“Retired” great, Floyd Mayweather is still not getting any love; at least not enough. This is how the 42 old appears to feel judging by his latest message on social media. Starting off his Instagram rant by having a go (yet another one) at Manny Pacquiao, Mayweather then suggested that the reason he is not as respected and as well-liked as he clearly feels he should be is because “y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano’s record.”

Mayweather had plenty to say, as below:

“I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao’s name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it,” Mayweather posted. “This man’s entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it’s about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man’s name hold weight of its own. For years, all you heard was that ‘Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao.’ But what’s funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words!

“All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American “fan base” either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch. My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano’s record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!”

Usually, as mild-mannered and chilled as he is, Pacquiao does not respond to Mayweather’s trash-talk. Yet the still-on-top great did shoot a reply to Floyd this time:

“You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? If you want to be relevant again….#MayPac2,” Pacquiao wrote.

Now, are we being set up for a part-two of the so-called “Fight of the Century?” Who knows for sure. Pacquiao clearly wants another go at “Money,” as does his trainer Freddie Roach. And say what you want, a return bout between these two WOULD sell. Big. Not as big as fight-one which, as we all know only too well, turned out to be one big dud, but big.

There is still animosity between Floyd and Manny, that’s clear. And maybe a little jealousy on the part of the 50-0 master, East Side Boxing reports.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

