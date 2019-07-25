Nigeria’s Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti, a marketing expert, author and entrepreneur; with over 10 years of management and leadership experience in fashion has set up a Million dollar Empowerment fund raising program to support women in businesses.

The Biochemistry graduate who has a passion for women and children while announcing the new initiative, wrote; “and finally, the moment we’ve been waiting for….. Project X!!!! Today, I launched a 1 Million Dollar Empowerment Fund for female-led and female-focused businesses!.•I am EXTREMELY EXCITED! More women will now receive funding (Investment) through this platform. They will also be receiving training and Mentorship!•God is GOOOD! If I start to talk…… This dream is now a reality! Women are going GLOBAL!!!”

She has recently completed her book ‘Accessing Grants for Startups’ forwarded by the former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode to help entrepreneurs across Africa access grants and other business opportunities that will help transform the growth of their business.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

