Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Thursday sent the list of 14 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Among the commissioner nominees were four former lawmakers in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Kehinde Ayoola; Funmilayo Orisadeyi, Ojemuyiwa Ojekunle and Adeniyi Farinto.

The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin read the list of nominees on the floor of the house on Thursday.

The nominees are: Wasiu Olatubosun; Prof. Oyewo Oyelowo; Prof. Daud Sangodoyin; Akinola Ojo, Adeniyi Adebisi; Lasunkanmi Ojeleye; Seun Asamu; Rahmon Abdulraheem; Chief Bayo Lawal and Dr Bashir Bello.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

