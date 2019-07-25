American young billionaire and model, Kylie Jenner has beaten football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo as the world richest entertainer on Instagram rich list.

Jenner, with an Instagram followers of 139.2 million, has a worth of $1,226,000 cost per post to remain on top ahead of Ronaldo, who is third on the list, even though she has fewer followers on Instagram than the football superstar.

America’s singer and actress, Ariana Grande is second on the list with an Instagram followership of 158.4 million and a worth of $996,000 cost per post to emerge second ahead of Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, who plies his trade in Juventus has the highest followers on Instagram (172.8 million), but is the third richest on the rich list, with a worth of $975,000 cost per post.

Kim Kardashian is 4th on the list, followed by Selena Gomez (5th), Dwayne Johnson (6th), Beyonce Knowles (7th), Taylor Swift (8th) Neymar da Silva Santos Junior (9th) and Justin Bieber (10th).

Nicki Minaj, Lionel Messi, Kendal Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato, David Beckham, LeBron James, Priyanka Chopra, Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, Gareth Bale, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Virat Kohli, Luis Suarez, Conor Mcgregor, Mohamed Salah, Eleonora Pons, Stephen Curry, Caio Castro and Floyd Mayweather made the first 30 on the rich list.

