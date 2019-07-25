Kwara Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, says the state government will host the best Nigeria Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA) ever.

Alabi stated this on Thursday in Ilorin while receiving the committee on the 20th edition of the games to be hosted by Kwara State Polytechnic.

The deputy governor called on the committee to use the games to discover talents that would in turn develop the state.

He enumerated the various potentials and opportunities in sports, calling on various institutions to use sports to lure youths away from drugs.

Alabi, who described sports as a unifying factor, pledged the support of the state government to ensuring the success of the games.

Earlier, the Acting Rector of Kwara Polytechnic, Dr Yekini Oyebode, had reiterated the readiness of the institution to host the games billed to hold between Dec. 4 and Dec. 14.

Oyebode stated that all the polytechnics in the country would participate in the games.

The deputy governor was later presented with the flag and banner of the games.

