Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were involved in a carjacking attempt by an armed gang in a London street on Thursday.

In footage that emerged this evening, Kolasinac stepped out of the car believed to be Ozil’s to fight with a member of a carjacking gang holding a weapon.

He then engaged with another man who was wearing a helmet as Ozil fled on foot into Turkish restaurant Liky.

Arsenal spokesman confirmed the incident and said; “We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.”

Ozil was chased by two men on mopeds along Golders Green Road in his black Mercedes G-Class SUV.

Kolasinac’s effort has been applauded by Fans worldwide; here are some of the comments”:

Piers Morgan said: “On the basis of how he saved Ozil from knife-wielding thugs today, I would make Kolašinac captain of Arsenal with immediate effect.”

A Twitter user wrote: “Kolasinac today I’m proud son.”

Another wrote: “I might criticise Kolasinac for his performances on the pitch, but that video I’ve just seen of him protecting Özil, that’s the kind of friend you need in your life, he’s a real one.”

