Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were involved in a carjacking attempt by an armed gang in a London street on Thursday.
In footage that emerged this evening, Kolasinac stepped out of the car believed to be Ozil’s to fight with a member of a carjacking gang holding a weapon.
He then engaged with another man who was wearing a helmet as Ozil fled on foot into Turkish restaurant Liky.
Arsenal spokesman confirmed the incident and said; “We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.”
Ozil was chased by two men on mopeds along Golders Green Road in his black Mercedes G-Class SUV.
Kolasinac’s effort has been applauded by Fans worldwide; here are some of the comments”:
Piers Morgan said: “On the basis of how he saved Ozil from knife-wielding thugs today, I would make Kolašinac captain of Arsenal with immediate effect.”
A Twitter user wrote: “Kolasinac today I’m proud son.”
Another wrote: “I might criticise Kolasinac for his performances on the pitch, but that video I’ve just seen of him protecting Özil, that’s the kind of friend you need in your life, he’s a real one.”
Join the conversation