Slain Channels TV reporter, Precious Owolabi used to assure his mother that he would be famous in life. True to his prediction, Owolabi, who was a corps member grabbed national and international attention, albeit posthumously on Monday.

He died in Abuja after a stray bullet hit him during a clash between Shiite protesters and the police.

President Muhammadu was among the mourners as a shell-shocked nation wondered why people are wasted in a preventable orgy of blood-letting.

Owolabi’s mother shared the 21 year-old corps members dream with The Nation newspaper in Zaria on Thursday, as corps members and Channels TV staff came to bid him a final farewell at the funeral.

“He use to tell us, he would become famous in life, but I never thought he meant to say, he would be famous in death.”

“Precious was a well behaved, cultured and easy-going.He loved his books. If you are looking to for him, just go to his room, you will meet him either reading or writing”, she added.

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and staff of Channels Television graced the burial at the Wusasa Cemetery in Zaria, Kaduna state on Thursday.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-general Shuaibu Ibrahim was represented by a director of the corps.

