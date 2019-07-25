Aircraftman Bashir Umar who returned a missing 37000 Euros to the owner has been rewarded with double promotion.

The Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar promoted Umar from aircraftman to the rank of Corporal at a ceremony today at the Headquarters of the Air Force in Abuja.

The ceremony was witnessed by Umar’s parents.

They were all flown into Abuja in an aircraft belonging to the force.

In a statement on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari described Umar’s honesty as “uncommon, patriotic and exemplary.”

He enjoined Nigerians, especially the youth, to emulate such worthy gesture.

“Honesty and integrity will always remain admirable virtues, notwithstanding challenges before any country,” he said.

He also applauded the leadership of the NAF for its decision to “reward the airman so as to encourage other personnel of the Service to continue to embody attitudes and behaviours that reflect NAF’s core values of Integrity, Excellence and Service Delivery.”

