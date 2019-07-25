King A J Turner, a traditional ruler in Bayelsa State, has called on the Police and the Department of State Services to take prompt action on a petition he submitted against the Governor, Seriake Dickson over alleged threat to life.

Turner had, in the petition alleged a threat to his life by the governor, through a direct telephone call to his son.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Idris Usman, the royal father stated that his petition, written by his legal representatives, “has been submitted to the Inspector General of Police and the Director general of the Department of State Security, and awaiting action from the security agencies”.

The statement further called on “the DSS and Nigerian Police not to treat such a serious matter, which involves threat to life, with kid gloves”.

Turner, who claimed he is being owed close to N2 billion for contracts executed in favour of the Bayelsa State Government, “had alleged in his petition that the governor had told his son that ‘if it is war, he [Dickson] is ready for it’ and that he would go to any length to prosecute it”.

The statement assured that “King AJ turner will continue to advocate for peaceful coexistence of all his people, regardless of party affiliations or political leaning, and urges all Bayelsa sons to do the same as the ultimate goal is the development of the state and bettering the lot of her people”.

