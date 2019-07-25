Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji has set Instagram on fire appearing in an Andrea-designed Bikini that leaves much to the imagination.

The post made at about 4pm Nigerian time, attracted over 100,000 likes in just one hour and the comments are pouring in torrents from her 5.8million followers.

Some of the comments: iyohaharrison: Omo you don make me fall in love oooooooo…

uchejombo: I AM LEAVING IG TODAY FOR YOU since you are looking for who to kill😍❤️

iniedo:Break the damn internet gurl …am here 4 it.

aphricanac: Kuku carry gun and kill us naaa.

ugomozie: The baddest

