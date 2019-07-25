Former Manchester United star Paul McGrath has issued a heartfelt plea to find his missing son, Paul.

McGrath confirmed that police have been notified by his son’s disappearance, but asked for the help of social media to help spread the word.

He added the family are understandably “very concerned.”

In a Twitter post alongside a picture of him and his son, McGrath wrote: “Please re-tweet. Looking for social media help please.

“Has anyone seen my son Paul in or around Hale, Manchester, London or any airports in the past few days?

“Police have been informed but we are very concerned and someone somewhere might have spotted him.”

