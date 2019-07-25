The Chief Custodian of the holy mosques of Makkah and Madinah, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, has urged pilgrims currently performing the 2019 hajj exercise to steer clear of the political activities of Saudi Arabia and focus on the rites of worship they went to the Kingdom for.

Al-Sudais gave the warning during his meeting with the heads of hajj missions of various countries currently participating in the 2019 hajj in Saudi Arabia, assuring them all of equal opportunities while in the holy land.

The Chief Custodian also enjoined pilgrims to respect the rules and regulations of the holy land and abide by the supremacy of Saudi aligned school of thought.

” Rulings under Saudi supported school of thought takes precedence on general activities over those of other countries or individuals while in the holy land” he added.

He also advised them to be a good ambassador of their countries.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Head of Public Affairs of the Nigeria Hajj Commission, Fatima Usara, on Wednesday in Abuja, also in a statement, communicated this to Nigerians.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

