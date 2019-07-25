It’s almost weekend and Nigeria’s talented Disc Jockey has officially dropped his latest single. The song which dropped today comes after the massive anticipation on social media.

DJ Spinall features industry heavyweight, Wizkid and the highly acclaimed number one African bad girl, Tiwa Savage on ”Dis Love” visual.

Spinall has earned a reputation of delivering possible hit records. Last year, he gave us hit singles like Baba (feat. Kizz Daniel) and Nowo (feat. Wizkid).

Watch the video.

