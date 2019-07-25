Arsenal have announced the signing of Ceballos from Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal.

The Spaniard move to the Emirate stadium makes it the second signing for Arsenal this summer after they secured the signature of Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano in an $8m deal.

The midfielder is now expected to wear the number 8 shirt, previously assigned to Aaron Ramsey, who left for Juventus on a free transfer.

Madrid also confirmed the move in a statement on their website, saying the player will be away for the 2019/2020 season.

Daniel Ceballos Fernández was born 7 August 1996 in Utrera, Province of Seville.

He joined Sevilla FC’s youth system in 2004 at the age of 8, but was released in 2009 due to a chronic bronchitis problem.

He subsequently played for hometown club CD Utrera, and completed his development in Real Betis after signing a professional contract in 2014, even as a junior.

He joined Madrid in 2017 for a transfer fee of around €18 million. One of his notable achievements was a brace he scored in a 2–1 away win over Deportivo Alavés.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

