Hajiya Ramatu Tijani, ministerial nominee from Kogi, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is gender-neutral with women occupying key positions in the country.

She told NAN that President Buhari kept his promise of running an all-inclusive government, as demonstrated by the number of women on the ministerial nominees’ list.

“As you can see, there are 7 women on the ministerial nominees’ list, besides those I know in the agencies, parastatals and boards that have women in charge, women have moved from 6 percent to 16 percent, which tells you that he kept his words to include women.

“He did not only include women, as seen in the past, he even gave women sensitive positions like the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), a post no woman has ever occupied, so this shows that he believes in women,’’ she said.

Tijani further said that Nigerians should expect due diligence to service, honesty and accountability from her as a minister to move the nation forward.

Timipre Sylva, former Bayelsa State Governor and ministerial nominee, assured Nigerians of a new and improved version of himself bringing his vast wealth of experience to bear in his new position.

Sylva said the ministerial nominees will definitely get the job done and nothing short of change and progress to the next level should be expected.

Mohammed Abdullahi, also a ministerial nominee, assured Nigerians that he will be supportive of President Buhari and his policies, and ensure he delivers and provides requisite service to Nigerians across board.

Abdullahi also said he will focus on the most vulnerable and less privileged, as they need all the help they can get.

On his part, Sen. Chris Ngige, another ministerial nominee disclosed that their performance would be next level based.

The former Labour Minister from 2015 to 2019 gave the assurance that irrespective of the ministry assigned to him, the interest of the Nigerian masses will be paramount.

The Senate still has more ministerial nominees to screen, and as such will reconvene to continue with the process on Friday.

Those scheduled for Friday included- Goody Jeddy-Agba (Cross River), Dr Osagie Ehanire (Edo), Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa), Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Mrs Paulen Talen (Plateau) and Muhammdu Dingyadi (Sokoto).

