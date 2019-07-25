Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Friday for Monrovia, Liberia to attend the 172nd Independence Anniversary Celebrations of the country.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said apart from being the Special Guest of Honour at the event, Buhari would receive “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers,” Republic of Liberia’s highest national honour.

The award is presented by the government for outstanding and distinguished service in international affairs, government, religion, art, science or commerce, and also for singular acts of philanthropy and deeds of heroism and valour.

Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Kayode Fayemi, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Mai Mala Buni of Ekiti, Kwara and Yobe States respectively, as well as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman, and other top government officials.

The President is expected back in the country later on Friday.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

