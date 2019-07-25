President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja Friday for Monrovia, Liberia to attend the 172nd Independence Anniversary Celebrations of the country and also receive the nation’s highest honour.

In a statement by special adviser, Femi Adesina, Buhari will receive “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers,” Republic of Liberia’s highest national honour at the ceremony, where he will also be special guest.

The award is presented by the government for outstanding and distinguished service in international affairs, government, religion, art, science or commerce, and also for singular acts of philanthropy and deeds of heroism and valour, Adesina said.

President Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman some and other top government officials, are also in the entourage.

Buhari will return to the country same Friday.

