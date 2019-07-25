The National President of Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria, ICAN, Nnamdi Okwuadigbo has challenged accountants in the employ of the Lagos State Government to complement the vision Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to move Lagos to the next level.

He said their large numbers in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, of the state government should be used to positively influence governance in the State.

The ICAN President spoke on Wednesday at the 9th Annual Lecture of ICAN, Lagos State Public Service Chapter held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, with the theme: “Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy: Prospects and Challenges.”

He described the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the administration of Sanwo-Olu as plans that would engender all-round development of the entire metropolis.

T.H.E.M.E.S is an acronym for Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, and Entertainment and Tourism and Security.

Okwuadigbo, who was represented at the event by the 1st Vice President of the Institute, Mrs. Comfort Eyitayo said that the governor had demonstrated his resolve to tactically address myriad of challenges confronting the State since he assumed office a few months ago.

“The Governor, immediately upon assuming office, signed Executive Order on indiscriminate refuse dumping, traffic management, and Public works. To a greater extent and with the recent move by the Governor, one can confidently say that Mr. Sanwo-Olu is walking the talk beyond mere words,” the ICAN President stated.

Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Samson Ajibade commended the Institute for directing the theme of its annual lecture on one of the pillars of the administration of Sanwo Olu.

The Head of Service assured the accountants that the state government would continue to give necessary support to members of the association and also ensure that the profession continued to wax stronger and take its prime position in the State Public Service.

Chairman of ICAN, Lagos State Public Service Chapter, Adebola Odubore, said that the lecture was designed to promote discussions that would impact on the economic growth, governance and prosperity of the State.

According to her, successive government in the State had laid a good template for the development of the entire sectors in Lagos State in spite of several challenges confronting the State, adding that the future of the State is very bright as the various challenges appeared very surmountable.

One of the guest lecturers at the event, Dr. John Ekundayo, posited that the task of making Lagos a 21st Century economy was a task not just for the government of Lagos State but for all Lagosians.

He called on the Organised Private Sector, OPS and the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to be up and doing and be actively involved in advancing the economy of the State.

Ekundayo said it was not impossible that Lagos with an avalanche of prospects and challenges could innovatively navigate through them all and still emerge functional, productive, viable and sustainable economic powerhouse of Nigeria

He urged the state government to invest more in the Primary Health Care (PHC) with a goal to have one Primary Healthcare Centre, PHC per Ward within LGAs/LCDAs.

